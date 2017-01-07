Penn State wins opening women’s gymnastics meet

With wins in three of four events, including two and an all-around title for Briannah Tsang, Penn State finished tops among four teams at Rec Hall in the Nittany Lions’ season opening meet Saturday.
The Nittany Lions posted a 194.625 team total, edging Brigham Young’s 194.525, followed by Temple (191.925) and Bowling Green (190.725).
Tsang won the vault and the floor exercise with identical 9.850 scores. Sabrina Garcia and Jessica Jones finished second and third, respectively, in the floor. Tsang also took second on the balance beam and fourth on the uneven bars. Tsang finished with a 39.350 total in the all-around, well ahead of the 38.975 for Shannon Hortman of BYU.
Garcia won the uneven bars at 9.950 and took fourth in the all-around.
