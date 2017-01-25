Isaiah Harris named Big Ten Men’s Track Athlete of the Week

Penn State’s Isaiah Harris was named the Big Ten Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, as announced by the conference on Wednesday.
Harris won the 800 meter at the Rod McCravy Memorial Invitational over the weekend with a time of 1:46.65, currently the second-fastest mark in the country. The sophomore’s time ranks behind only UTEP’s Emmanuel Korir, who posted a 1:46.50 at the Vanderbilt Commodore Invite.
This is Harris’ second career weekly award from the Big Ten.
The Nittany Lions host the Penn State National Open on Friday and Saturday at the Ashenfelter III Indoor Track.
