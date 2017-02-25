Penn State women’s gymnastics tops Pitt

1:07 Constituents of Rep. Glenn Thompson hold town hall, without him Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:54 Coach Franklin discusses 2016 season's impact on National Signing Day

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case