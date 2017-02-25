Penn State women’s gymnastics tops Pitt

Briannah Tsang captured three individual titles to lead Penn State to a 195.200-193.525 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Tsang finished first on the vault (9.825), floor exercise (9.900) and all-around (39.250). Penn State’s Sabrina Garcia was first on the uneven bars (9.925) and tied for second on the vault (9.800) with teammate Mason Hosek, while senior Nicole Medvitz won on the balance beam (9.875) and placed third on the uneven bars (9.825) on Senior Day.
Kristen Politz finished second on the uneven bars (9.850).
Penn State travels to Philadelphia for a quad meet with Bridgeport, Penn and West Chester on March 5.
