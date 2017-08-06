Tony Carr scored 26 points in the Nittany Lions’ opener in the Bahamas.
Penn State Basketball

Penn State men’s basketball wins opener in Bahamas

From CDT staff reports

August 06, 2017 7:22 PM

NASSAU, Bahamas

Penn State men’s basketball won the opening game of its international trip to the Bahamas, defeating the New Providence Basketball Association All-Stars 109-105 in an exhibition game on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions were led by sophomore guard Tony Carr, who scored 26 points. Despite making only 38 percent (10 of 26) attempts from the field, Carr nailed 8 of 16 3-pointers.

Senior guard Shep Garner scored 24 points off the bench, draining eight 3’s of his own.

The four other starters alongside Carr — guards Nazeer Bostick (10 points) and Josh Reaves (13), and forwards Lamar Stevens (16) and Satchel Pierce (13) — all managed double figures.

Penn State faces the Providence Storm on Tuesday.

