Final game in Bahamas canceled for Penn State men’s basketball

Penn State’s final game of its foreign tour in the Bahamas has been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” the program announced in a news release Wednesday.
The Nittany Lions were scheduled to play their last game against the Bahamas All-Stars on Wednesday night. Penn State beat the New Providence Basketball Association All-Stars and the Providence Storm during their trip.
“We got everything out of this experience that we wanted,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said in a written statement. “There is work to be done, but I feel like this has put us ahead as we work toward the season.”
The Nittany Lions will open their season Nov. 10 against Campbell.
