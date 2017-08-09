Penn State Basketball

Final game in Bahamas canceled for Penn State men’s basketball

From CDT staff reports

August 09, 2017 8:41 PM

NASSAU, Bahamas

Penn State’s final game of its foreign tour in the Bahamas has been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” the program announced in a news release Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions were scheduled to play their last game against the Bahamas All-Stars on Wednesday night. Penn State beat the New Providence Basketball Association All-Stars and the Providence Storm during their trip.

“We got everything out of this experience that we wanted,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said in a written statement. “There is work to be done, but I feel like this has put us ahead as we work toward the season.”

The Nittany Lions will open their season Nov. 10 against Campbell.

