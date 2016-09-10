Pre-game, in-game injuries plague Penn State

Penn State starting middle linebacker Jason Cabinda did not dress out for Saturday's 42-39 loss to Pitt -- Cabinda instead stood on the sideline with his left hand wrapped in a large cast. Sophomore Manny Bowen got his first career spot in place of Cabinda, with a shifting of Nyeem Wartman-White to the middle.
The Nittany Lions were also without starting wideout Saeed Blacknall, who was on the sideline with one of his fingers in a splint. DeAndre Thompkins started in his place.
"You don't want me to talk about being a young football team, people don't want to hear that," said head coach James Franklin after the game. "Obviously, losing Cabinda is significant...Losing Saeed, who is one of our better and more mature wideouts, is significant.
"Again, nobody wants to hear that. Guys have to step up and make plays."
Penn State also was without defensive end Evan Schwan for most of the game, and perhaps the scariest moment of the game came when Bowen accidentally collided head-on with defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who appeared to pass out and had to be helped up and off the field. Givens did not return.
Linebacker Brandon Bell also had to take time out of the game with an unspecified injury and sophomore Jake Cooper played several reps in his place.
Comments