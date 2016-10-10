White Out game between Penn State, Ohio State to be featured on ABC

The White Out game between Penn State and Ohio State at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 will be aired on ABC, according to a Penn State athletics press release on Monday.
It’s the fifth consecutive season that the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes have squared off in primetime, and it’s the fourth straight year they’ve been featured on ABC.
The last time both programs met in Beaver Stadium was in 2014, when the Buckeyes prevailed 31-24 in double overtime in front of a White Out crowd of 107,895. Ohio State eventually went on to defeat Oregon in the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Penn State (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) is on a bye this week, while No. 2 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) travels to face No. 8 Wisconsin this weekend.
