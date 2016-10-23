Penn State ranked after Ohio State win

For the first time since 2011, Penn State football is ranked.
The Nittany Lions, with an improbable 24-21 upset over Ohio State on Saturday night, vaulted into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, coming in at No. 24 nationally.
This is first time the Nittany Lions are ranked since they lost 45-7 at Wisconsin on Nov. 26, 2011 as the No. 19 team in the country.
Penn State’s three-point upset of the Buckeyes, after entering the game a three-touchdown underdog, is head coach James Franklin’s first win over a ranked opponent in his two-plus years at the helm.
It’s also the Nittany Lions’ first win over a top-two team while unranked themselves since they defeated the Woody Hayes-led Buckeyes in 1964.
Penn State (5-2, 3-1) travels to Purdue (3-4) this weekend for a noon contest in West Lafayette.
