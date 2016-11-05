Penn State vs. Iowa Game Day Breakdown

Here are the keys to winning for each team and what to watch for.
For Penn State:
Pressure the passer. Penn State fed off the White Out crowd a few weeks ago, sacking Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett six times. The Nittany Lions will look to do the same to Iowa senior quarterback C.J. Beathard.
For Iowa:
Set the tone. The Hawkeyes do not want to get in a shootout with Penn State. Iowa has scored only 23.4 points per game against Big Ten teams this season, and would like to make it a slugfest (see: Iowa’s 17-9 loss to Wisconsin).
Nittany Lion to watch:
John Reid. The Nittany Lions have four interceptions in their past four games — but Reid hasn’t had one since Sept. 17 against Temple. Perhaps the cornerback will make another big play against the Hawkeyes.
Hawkeye to watch:
Akrum Wadley. Iowa’s junior tailback is a true boom-or-bust player. Wadley hung 176 rushing yards on 15 carries against Purdue, but only had 44 against Wisconsin two weeks ago.
Here is a roundup of other Penn State football stories to read before the game.
Nittany Lions ready for road warrior Hawkeyes
Follow live Iowa-Penn State updates here
Nittany Lions wary of Iowa’s Desmond King
James Franklin, Nittany Lions talk College Football Playoff rankings
Nick Scott: Restructuring the dream
Trace McSorley earns trust of Franklin
Who: No. 12 Penn State (6-2, 4-1) vs. Iowa (5-3, 3-2)
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Beaver Stadium
Series: Penn State leads 13-12
Comments