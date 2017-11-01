QB Trace McSorley named Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist

Trace McSorley is among 10 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented to the nation’s top quarterback.
The finalists, who were announced Wednesday afternoon, include Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, TCU’s Kenny Hill, Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald, South Florida’s Quinton Flowers, Memphis’ Riley Ferguson, NC State’s Ryan Finley and Toledo’s Logan Woodside.
“It means a lot. A lot of credit goes to our teammates and coaches,” McSorley said after practice Wednesday. “Some of those names, they’re top quarterbacks in the country. I’m just honored to be in that conversation.”
Candidates for the Golden Arm Award must be a senior or redshirt junior on schedule to graduate with their class.
Despite lacking in the big play department compared to last season, McSorley’s production this season is undeniable. The Penn State signal-caller is second in the Big Ten and top-20 nationally in points responsible for per game (18.0, 11th), completion percentage (65.9; 13th in FBS) and total offense (296.8; 19th). McSorley is the first quarterback in Penn State history to have both a rushing and passing touchdown in four consecutive games. He’s also thrown for a touchdown in 23 consecutive games — a school record and the second-longest active streak in FBS.
McSorley looks to continue that streak as he and the No. 7 Nittany Lions travel to No. 24 Michigan State on Saturday.
