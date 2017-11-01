Updating the injury statuses of Penn State LT Ryan Bates, DE Ryan Buchholz

Left tackle Ryan Bates was not at the portion of Wednesday’s practice made open for the media. Will Fries and Chasz Wright were working at first-team left and right tackle, respectively.
Expect that to be the case on Saturday.
“Sometimes you’re waiting for things from the training staff. Sometimes you’re waiting for things from a competition standpoint. But I think we’re pretty set in what we’re going to do,” James Franklin said. “What we’re probably still working on is getting reps in terms of contingency plans. If we get more injuries, where do we go from there? Those types of things.”
Wright has seen plenty of action for Penn State. He started the final five games of last season and the first three games of 2017 at right tackle. He also filled in there when Fries moved to the blindside following Bates’ third-quarter injury last weekend in Columbus.
“I’m totally comfortable,” quarterback Trace McSorley said. “It’s a next-man up mentality. There can’t be a drop-off. ...We have complete faith this week with the guys we have up front.”
Defensive end Ryan Buchholz was also not seen at practice. The redshirt sophomore starter was carted off in Columbus and was seen later in the game with a boot and crutches.
Kevin Givens figures to have a prominent role at defensive end against Michigan State.
Comments