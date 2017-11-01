Updating the injury statuses of Penn State LT Ryan Bates, DE Ryan Buchholz

More Videos 0:07 Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception Pause 1:09 This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State 0:20 Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State 0:19 DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown 0:45 Here's how James Franklin plans on spending his Halloween 0:24 Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 0:49 Coal miner praised for passionate national anthem performance 0:24 Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art 0:39 President Trump retweets mock GIF of him striking Clinton with golf ball 3:27 A look at widespread fire devastation in Santa Rosa Video Link copy Embed Code copy

James Franklin discusses offensive line situation ahead of Michigan State Starting left tackle Ryan Bates wasn't at Wednesday's practice after picking up an injury at Ohio State. It looks like it'll be Will Fries and Chasz Wright at left and right tackle, respectively. Starting left tackle Ryan Bates wasn't at Wednesday's practice after picking up an injury at Ohio State. It looks like it'll be Will Fries and Chasz Wright at left and right tackle, respectively. jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

