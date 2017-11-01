Updating the injury statuses of Penn State LT Ryan Bates, DE Ryan Buchholz

More Videos

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception 0:07

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception

Pause
This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State 1:09

This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State

Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State 0:20

Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown 0:19

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown

Here's how James Franklin plans on spending his Halloween 0:45

Here's how James Franklin plans on spending his Halloween

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 0:24

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

Coal miner praised for passionate national anthem performance 0:49

Coal miner praised for passionate national anthem performance

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art 0:24

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art

President Trump retweets mock GIF of him striking Clinton with golf ball 0:39

President Trump retweets mock GIF of him striking Clinton with golf ball

A look at widespread fire devastation in Santa Rosa 3:27

A look at widespread fire devastation in Santa Rosa

  • James Franklin discusses offensive line situation ahead of Michigan State

    Starting left tackle Ryan Bates wasn't at Wednesday's practice after picking up an injury at Ohio State. It looks like it'll be Will Fries and Chasz Wright at left and right tackle, respectively.

Starting left tackle Ryan Bates wasn't at Wednesday's practice after picking up an injury at Ohio State. It looks like it'll be Will Fries and Chasz Wright at left and right tackle, respectively. jmcgonigal@centredaily.com
Starting left tackle Ryan Bates wasn't at Wednesday's practice after picking up an injury at Ohio State. It looks like it'll be Will Fries and Chasz Wright at left and right tackle, respectively. jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

Penn State Football

Updating the injury statuses of Penn State LT Ryan Bates, DE Ryan Buchholz

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

November 01, 2017 8:21 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK

Left tackle Ryan Bates was not at the portion of Wednesday’s practice made open for the media. Will Fries and Chasz Wright were working at first-team left and right tackle, respectively.

Expect that to be the case on Saturday.

“Sometimes you’re waiting for things from the training staff. Sometimes you’re waiting for things from a competition standpoint. But I think we’re pretty set in what we’re going to do,” James Franklin said. “What we’re probably still working on is getting reps in terms of contingency plans. If we get more injuries, where do we go from there? Those types of things.”

Wright has seen plenty of action for Penn State. He started the final five games of last season and the first three games of 2017 at right tackle. He also filled in there when Fries moved to the blindside following Bates’ third-quarter injury last weekend in Columbus.

“I’m totally comfortable,” quarterback Trace McSorley said. “It’s a next-man up mentality. There can’t be a drop-off. ...We have complete faith this week with the guys we have up front.”

Defensive end Ryan Buchholz was also not seen at practice. The redshirt sophomore starter was carted off in Columbus and was seen later in the game with a boot and crutches.

Kevin Givens figures to have a prominent role at defensive end against Michigan State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception 0:07

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception

Pause
This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State 1:09

This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State

Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State 0:20

Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown 0:19

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown

Here's how James Franklin plans on spending his Halloween 0:45

Here's how James Franklin plans on spending his Halloween

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 0:24

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

Coal miner praised for passionate national anthem performance 0:49

Coal miner praised for passionate national anthem performance

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art 0:24

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art

President Trump retweets mock GIF of him striking Clinton with golf ball 0:39

President Trump retweets mock GIF of him striking Clinton with golf ball

A look at widespread fire devastation in Santa Rosa 3:27

A look at widespread fire devastation in Santa Rosa

  • Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception

    Penn State running back Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trace McSorely on Saturday night against Georgia State.

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception

View More Video