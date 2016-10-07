No. 16 St. Lawrence scores early, holds off Penn State men’s hockey to split series

The Penn State men’s hockey team got stuck in a big hole quickly Friday night.
No. 16 St. Lawrence scored three goals in less than five minutes to open the game and held off the Nittany Lions’ comeback attempt for a 6-3 win at Pegula Ice Arena.
Mike Marnell netted two goals late, Eric Sweetman notched a goal and an assist while the other Saints’ scores came from Joe Sullivan, Ryan Garvey and Carson Gicewicz.
Andrew Sturtz had a goal and an assist, while Vince Pedrie and Nate Sucese also scored for the Nittany Lions. Chris Funkey made 15 saves in relief.
Kyle Hayton was busy in the St. Lawrence net, making 43 saves.
The Saints scoring came almost immediately, on just their second and third shots of the game.
First, Sweetman raced behind the net for the wrap around a mere 2:21 into the contest, then Sullivan knocked in a rebound 31 seconds later. Just over two minutes after that, St. Lawrence cashed in again with Garvey hitting the net on a breakaway.
That led coach Guy Gadowsky pulling starting goalie Peyton Jones, who also made five saves on eight shots he faced in the first 4:50 of action.
The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, managed just one shot during that opening stretch.
Gicewicz scored 3:30 into the second, knocking in a rebound to add to the lead.
Penn State finally got on the board a couple minutes later when Sturtz made a pretty backhanded pass from one side of the crease to Pedrie on the opposite side to find the top shelf.
Sturtz then fired the puck from a tight angle in the final minute of the second to pull the team within two.
Three more goals were scored in the final three minutes. But with Funkey pulled for an extra attacker, Marnell hit the empty net — twice — around Sucese’s power play score.
Notes: Penn State is on the road the next two weeks, staying in-state to visit Mercyhurst next Friday, then heading to Notre Dame on Oct. 21-22. … The Nittany Lions were 2 for 8 on the power play, while St. Lawrence was 0 for 3. Penn State was 2 for 13 on the weekend with a man advantage.
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @gordoncdt
