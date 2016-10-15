Penn State hockey rolls over Mercyhurst

The Penn State men’s hockey team looked right at home on the road Friday night.
Nate Sucese scored a pair of goals, and four were netted by freshmen, in a 7-0 victory over Mercyhurst on Friday night at Erie Insurance Arena.
The Nittany Lions (2-1) dominated play in the first meeting between the programs at the Division I level with a 43-20 shot advantage in a rough, penalty-filled game. The teams combined for 22 penalties good for 63 minutes, including a pair of majors for Mercyhurst.
Penn State also was 2 for 2 on the power play, while the Lakers (0-1) were 0 for 7. The Nittany Lions have now killed all 13 penalties they have taken this season.
Turning aside all 20 shots he faced was freshman goalie Peyton Jones to earn his first career shutout. It was Penn State’s first blanking of an opponent since a 4-0 victory against Vermont in November 2015, and the first shutout win on the road since 2012.
Nikita Pavylchev started the scoring a mere 3:56 into the contest with a shorthanded tally, and Chase Berger gave the Nittany Lions a two-goal lead in the first period with a power play goal.
Sucese netted both of his scores in the second period, and third-period goals were scored by Denis Smirnov, Trevor Hamilton and Andrew Sturtz.
Berger, David Goodwin and Kevin Kerr each had two assists, and Pavylchev and Hamilton also picked up helpers to assist the offensive output.
Brandon Wildung stopped 36 shots for the Lakers.
Mercyhurst struggled to get any offense, with a mere eight shots on goal over the game’s first 40 minutes.
The next road trip will be decidedly more difficult for Penn State. The Nittany Lions visit No. 5 Notre Dame next Friday and Saturday.
Comments