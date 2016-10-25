Penn State’s Peyton Jones earns Big Ten’s No. 1 men’s hockey star

After recording a .918 save percentage to guide Penn State to a win and a tie at then-No. 3 Notre Dame, freshman goalie Peyton Jones was named the first star for the Big Ten’s Three Stars of the Week.
Jones saved a career-high 30 shots in a 3-3 tie on Friday and stopped another 26 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 win. Jones also picked up his first career point with an assist on Andrew Sturtz’s game-winning goal in overtime.
The award is the freshman’s second Big Ten weekly award in as many weeks.
