No. 7 Penn State men’s hockey remains hot in beating of No. 20 Michigan

The Michigan hockey team isn’t used to getting beat like this.
Penn State dominated the perennial powerhouse at both ends of the ice, and the frustration boiled over for the No. 20 Wolverines.
The No. 7 Nittany Lions left Michigan battered and bruised in a 5-1 win Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena.
Winners of 11 straight and with a nation-best unbeaten streak at 13 games, Penn State (13-1-1, 2-0 Big Ten) heads into a long holiday break as the team to beat in the Big Ten.
Freshman Denis Smirnov had a goal and an assist and James Robinson, Trevor Hamilton, Andrew Sturtz and Brandon Biro also scored, while Peyton Jones made 22 saves.
Cutler Martin had the lone goal for the Wolverines (6-6-1, 0-1), who were taunted relentlessly by the Roar Zone student section. Jack LaFontaine made 53 saves as Michigan was outshot 58-23.
The game featured a rare hockey fight in the final minute of the second period, after Jones got leveled behind the net by Michigan’s Max Shuart. Then with 4.6 seconds left, Griffin Luce delivered a blow to a Nittany Lion after the whistle in frustration.
Zach Saar had a mini break in on the net less than four minutes into the game, stopped by LaFontaine, but the rebound bounced right to Robinson’s stick for the night’s opening goal.
Michigan answered 61 seconds later, with Martin firing a wrist shot just inside the post under Jones’ glove.
Penn State struck for two goals in the final three minutes, first on a power play when Trevor Hamilton fired a wrist shot from the circle to put his team ahead, then Derian Hamilton delivered a perfect feed up the middle to Smirnov at the opposite blue line on a breakaway, slipping the puck under LaFontaine.
During the 5 on 3 to open the third period after the melee, Sturtz converted by tipping in Vince Pedrie’s shot from the faceoff circle.
Four minutes later, Biro added to the lead by delivering from the slot.
Notes: Penn State returns to the ice Jan. 6 at Ohio State. … Michigan and Penn State do not meet again until March 10-11 in Ann Arbor. … After the game, defenseman David Thompson had his hair cut in the arena lobby, with the locks donated to benefit Thon. … Entering the series the teams were essentially tied for the lead in Division I in penalty killing, but Penn State was 2 for 4 Friday and scored four on the weekend, while the Wolverines didn’t cash in on any chances.
