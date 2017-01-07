Penn State skates to men’s hockey win over Ohio State

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate bring Penn State, USC fans together Pause

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver

1:56 A Dog's Tale from Jail helps inmates and furry friends

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl