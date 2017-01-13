No. 4 Penn State men’s hockey rolls over Michigan State

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers Pause

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

0:20 How to pronounce 'Açai'

0:18 No snow plow? No problem, use a table.