Penn State goalie Peyton Jones credits team after setting program’s single-season wins record

Peyton Jones hit a milestone over the weekend, earning his 14th win of the season after a pair of victories against Michigan State. That mark surpasses the 13 earned by Eamon McAdam last year for the best season in the program’s five-year Division I history. The freshman was quick to share the credit Monday.
“The team — they’ve been a huge help to me,” he said. “All the forwards, they’re backchecking every night, back in the zone, going back in the house, making sure there are no second chances. The defense is getting the puck out every time they can, they’re blocking shots. They’ve been absolutely incredible in front of me.”
The wins record does come with an asterisk of sorts, since McAdam shared starting duties in goal with Matt Skoff each of the last three seasons.
One of the keys to Jones’ success has been his calmness, instilling confidence in the men around him. Jones admitted he wasn’t always like that, showing a lot of anger whenever he surrendered a goal when he was younger, but assistance from goalie coaches along the way helped him move on more quickly.
“We didn’t think he’d be as mature at this point as he is,” coach Guy Gadowsky said. “That’s an underrated part of the wins that we’ve had, not just the saves he makes but how he makes them and his demeanor, his calmness. We didn’t expect that maturity level.”
