Penn State hockey must cover more ice when visiting Minnesota

One of the many challenges of visiting Minnesota’s Marucci Arena is the ice size — the Golden Gophers’ home rink is an Olympic-size sheet of 100-by-200 feet. Pegula Ice Arena is a standard NHL-size of 85-by-200.
No. 6 Penn State visits No. 7 Minnesota at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Coach Guy Gadowsky has said many times in the past they set their formations by the location of the faceoff dots and not by the boards, but there will be more space to move and create for the teams’ playmakers.
“The game doesn’t change no matter the size of the rink,” said defenseman Kris Myllari. “You’ve just got to be more aware that guys like (Sturtz) on offense, and Denis (Smirnov), they’re just going to have more time and space to do what they do. You’ve just got to be better at closing on them.”
