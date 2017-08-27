Penn State’s Ali Frantti became the 26th player in program history to reach 1,000 career kills.
Pair of individual honors punctuate Penn State women’s volleyball’s WVU Tournament title

From CDT staff reports

August 27, 2017 12:08 AM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Saturday proved to be a memorable one for the No. 6 Penn State women’s volleyball team.

Not only did it sweep both Delaware and West Virginia to claim the West Virginia Tournament title, but it also saw Haleigh Washington become the tournament MVP while senior Ali Frantti reached a milestone with her 1,000th career kill.

Frantti is one of just 26 players in program history to reach the mark. Washington hit .667 over the two-day tournament and recorded 23 kills and nine blocks to earn the MVP.

Senior Simone Lee was also named to the all-tournament team after racking up a team-high 33 kills and 23 digs.

Penn State continued its winning ways Saturday with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-10 victory over Delaware and then sweeping host West Virginia 25-16, 25-15, 25-5. It opened the tournament Friday with another sweep over UT-Martin, 25-13, 25-13, 25-8.

The Nittany Lions (3-0) played best in their three Game 3s, where they allowed just 23 points.

Penn State will next travel to College Station, Texas, to take on both the Aggies and Stanford in the Texas A&M Tournament.

