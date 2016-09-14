Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ golf victorious

Just barely winning by two strokes, Philipsburg-Osceola placed first, beating Hollidaysburg, Clearfield and Bellefonte at Philipsburg Elks Country Club on Wednesday.
The Lady Mounties recorded a team score of 200, while Hollidaysburg trailed closely behind with a 202. Clearfield shot a 233, while Bellefonte tallied a 250.
P-O was led by medalists Halle Herrington and Julia Burns, who each recorded a 47. The Lady Mounties were rounded out by Lacey Potter (50) and Mackenzie Podliski (56).
For Bellefonte, Cassandra Vogel led the way with a 48, followed by Elizabeth Giacobe (67), Halle Mitchell (67) and Savannah Liliedahl (68).
Comments