Clearfield overpowers Philipsburg-Osceola on football field

Clearfield was just too powerful for Philipsburg-Osceola on Friday night.
There’s no other way to put it. And what words fail to tell, statistics do not.
The Bison rolled up 402 yards in total offense to P-O’s 121. They ran for 304 yards while holding P-O to 46. And they used 10 different running backs and did not throw a pass in the second half.
“They’re loaded,” said P-O coach Mike Mann. “They’ve got a good team. That’s the kind of program they have here. I knew coming over here it was going tot be a rough game for us. They’ve got the weapons.”
And they weren’t afraid to use them.
Running back Seth Caldwell carried the ball 21 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half. Quarterback Isaac Rumery threw eight times, completing four for 98 yards and two touchdowns. And placekicker Josh Serena was 7 for 7 in PATs.
The Mounties won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving Clearfield the ball first. It took the Bison less that four minutes to score as they ran off a 65-yard drive in 10 plays with Caldwell scoring from the 5.
On its next possession Clearfield needed only three plays to go 62 yards as Caldwell ran for 26 and Rumery hooked up with Ryan Lezzer for a 36-yard score as Rumery rolled to his right and launched the pass diagonally from the P-O 40 to the opposite corner of the end zone where Lezzer was behind the defense. Serena booted the PAT with 6:12 left in the half.
Clearfield added a third score before the quarter ended, getting the ball in P-O territory after the Mounties had gone for it on fourth down and came up short. Ty Bender scored from thre 4 with 1:29 left in the quarter.
The Bison marched 65 yards late in the second quarter, moving to the P-O 14 and from there Caldwell took it in with 1:13 left.
And when the Mounties fumbled the ball away at their own 20 with 39 seconds left in the half, Rumery and Lezzer combined again for a touchdown to kick in the mercy rule .
Clearfield took advantage of a P-O fumble at its own 10 to start the second half and Ryan Lazauskas scored from the 3 on the second snap with 10:45 still showing on the clock.
The last Bison score came on their next possession when backup quarterback Eli Glass bolted 26 yards to cap a 63-yard, five-play drive.
“We were able to run the ball, we threw well and our offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage,” said Clearfield coach Tim Janocko. “We played a pretty clean game. You want to be hitting your stride at this time of year.
“I thought the P-O kids played hard and they did some things well. It’s a credit to them that they didn’t quit.”
