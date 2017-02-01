High School Sports

February 1, 2017 10:44 PM

Clearfield girls’ basketball edges Bald Eagle Area

From CDT staff reports

WINGATE

Despite a combined 33 points from Alexis Bucha, Morgan Chambers and Julia Cingle, Bald Eagle Area fell 47-46 to Clearfield on Wednesday night.

After trailing 21-12 going into the halftime, the Lady Eagles put together a 34-point second half — aided by a 19-point third quarter and a 15-point fourth quarter — in an attempt to rally.

However, the Lady Bison used an additional 26 points in the second half to keep themselves ahead.

Individually, Bucha led Bald Eagle Area with 12 points, while Cingle and Chambers followed with 11 and 10, respectively.

The Lady Eagles host Tyrone on Friday.

