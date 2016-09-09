State College Spikes hang on to top Staten Island Yankees, reach New York-Penn League Championship series

The State College Spikes are heading back to the championship series in the New York-Penn League playoffs.
With a little back-and-forth drama over the final innings, the Spikes dispatched the Staten Island Yankees 6-5 Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Ryan McCarvel’s two-run home run in a four-run seventh inning provided the deciding run.
State College will face Hudson Valley in the championship series starting Sunday.
The Spikes will play in the title series for the third time in four years, looking to add to the 2014 league crown.
Tommy Edman and Andy Young were the big producers at the top of the order. Edman singled twice, scoring both times, while Young also had two hits and three RBIs.
The Spikes cashed in on their first two hits of the game. Edman hit a two-out, broken-bat single, and Young followed with a double to the left-center field gap to bring Edman around all the way from first.
The Spikes then manufactured a run in the fifth thanks to Edman’s speed. He hit a sharp grounder up the middle and beat the throw for an infield single, stole second with the throw bouncing off him into left field to let him trot to third, then scored on Young’s fly ball to left.
The Yankees got on the board in the top of the seventh on a Dom Thompson-Williams RBI single, a Nick Solak RBI double and a Timmy Robinson RBI single.
The Spikes regained the lead in the bottom of the inning. Mick Fennell drew a four-pitch leadoff walk, stole second and raced home on Young’s bloop single to shallow right. Young moved up on a ground out, then he scurried home on Jeremy Martinez’s single to right. Then came McCarvel’s rocket to the picnic tables in left field, his 11th of the summer.
Staten Island battled back again in the top of the eighth on a leadoff triple by Kendall Coleman, an RBI single for Angel Aguilar and an RBI double for Solak to cut the margin to one.
In the ninth, Robinson drew a leadoff walk and was sacrificed to second
Starter Carson Cross did his job with five shutout innings, scattering four hits and two walks.
However, relievers Gerwuins Velazco and Eric Carter struggled, combining to strike out five over 2 1/3 innings, but also allowing five hits, five runs and three walks. Carter still got the win.
Brady Bowen took care of the final five outs for the save.
On Deck
The championship series begins Sunday at Dutchess Stadium. Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 will be played in State College at 7:05 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @GordonCDT
Comments