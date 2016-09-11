State College Spikes are 1 game away from capturing title

The State College Spikes are one win away from capturing the New York-Penn League championship.
Steven Farinaro and reliever Max Almonte combined on a four-hit shutout to lead the Spikes to a 3-0 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series Sunday at Dutchess Stadium.
State College and Hudson Valley continue the series at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. If necessary, the Spikes will also host Game 3 on Tuesday night.
Farinaro allowed two hits and two walks while striking out one in six innings to earn the win. Almonte struck out one and allowed two hits in three innings for the save.
Hudson Valley reliever J.D. Busfield gave up seven hits and three runs in 1 1/3 innings for the loss.
Andy Young and Jeremy Martinez each had two hits to lead the Spikes.
Farinaro continued his memorable season with another dominant effort.
Farinaro, who set the Spikes’ single-season record and led the league with nine wins, had allowed two unearned runs in 25 innings over his last four starts.
Hudson Valley starting pitcher Noel Rodriguez matched Farinaro with five scoreless innings before being replaced by Busfield at the start of the sixth inning.
The Spikes got to Busfield right away.
Young led off with a double and scored on Vince Jackson’s triple to center field. Martinez followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 2-0.
Young’s RBI single in the seventh accounted for the game’s final run as Almonte finished the shutout.
Penn State product Jim Haley went 0 for 4 for the Renegades.
