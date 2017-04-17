State College Spikes announce fireworks dates, theme nights

Fans will get a chance to catch fireworks after 11 of the State College Spikes’ games this season.
There are also several theme nights planned.
Fireworks games include the season opener on June 19 and the regular-season finale on Sept. 7, and Sunday games on July 9, 23, 30, Aug. 13, 27 and Sept. 3; and June 23, July 3 and Aug. 11.
The highlights of the theme nights includes Salute to Conspiracy Theories Night on July 19, four Bark in the Park Nights (June 22, July 2, Aug. 8 and Sept. 4), National Hot Dog Day Celebration and Pig in the Park Night — yes, pigs are invited to attend (July 23), fan-favorite Paint the Park Pink Night on July 30 and a Paint the Park Purple Night on Aug. 10.
Fans will see a return of daily value promotions, too.
Dollar Beer Thursdays come back with fans age 21 and older enjoying $1 domestic drafts from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays will be known for Half-Craft Wednesdays for half-price craft beers from 6-8 p.m. Fridays will be a 4 for $44 ticket package. Mondays will still be Buck Nights, Tuesdays will have $2 walking tacos and Saturdays will be Scratch ’n Win days.
Each Sunday game will be “Kids Day,” which allows kids a chance for a pregame catch on the field and postgame run around the bases. Also, the first 250 kids ages 12 and younger will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips, soda and a one-time play pass in Ike’s Kids Zone.
