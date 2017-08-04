State College Spikes fall in rain-shortened game

After two rain delays Friday night, the State College Spikes fell 4-1 to West Virginia in a weather-shortened five-inning game at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The game initially started late, around 7:30 p.m., and was delayed again just after 9 p.m. It was called at 9:35 p.m.
The Spikes’ lone run came on a solo shot by right fielder Brandon Benson in the third inning.
With the loss, State College falls to 24-20 while West Virginia improves to 26-18.
Player of the game
West Virginia starting pitcher Ike Schlabach: The 19th-round pick from the 2015 draft threw all five innings and allowed just one earned run in the victory. He scattered five hits and allowed three walks, in addition to striking out two. It was an effective outing for the southpaw.
Turning point
Bottom of 2nd: The Black Bears took a 3-0 lead after the second inning and never looked back. With two outs and two runners on base, West Virginia’s Chris Sharpe sent a bases-clearing double to left field — and Jared Olivia singled in the next at-bat to drive Sharpe home. The game was never in doubt afterward.
Leading the team
Home runs: With Benson’s homer Friday, he now leads the team on the season with four. Two of this teammates, Ricardo Bautista and Joshua Lopez, are both closely behind with three home runs apiece. As a team, the Spikes are tied for fourth in the league with 21 dingers. The Tri-City ValleyCats lead the NYPL with 37.
Up next
State College Spikes at Mahoning Valley Scrappers, 7:05 p.m. Saturday: The Spikes’ Johan Oviedo (1-0, 3.18 ERA), a 19-year-old right-hander from Cuba, is slated to take on the Scrappers’ James Karinchak (0-2, 6.23 ERA), who was drafted earlier this year in the ninth round. The contest is the start of a another three-game series, as the Spikes will return home Tuesday.
