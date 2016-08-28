Fennell, Young lead Spikes past Doubledays

The top of the State College Spikes lineup got the job done Sunday night.
Leadoff hitter Mick Fennell and No. 2 hitter Andy Young each had multi-hit nights to help the Spikes to a 7-0 win over the Auburn Doubledays at Falcon Park. Fennell went 2 for 5 with a double and scored two runs, and Young finished 3 for 5 with a triple, scored two runs and drove in another.
Danny Hudzina had two doubles and two RBIs to contribute to State College’s 10-hit performance.
State College starting pitcher Carson Cross and reliever Max Almonte combined on the shutout. Cross allowed four hits and struck out four in six innings to earn the win. Almonte recorded four strikeouts in three innings to pick up the save.
Weston Davis allowed two unearned runs in four innings to take the loss for Auburn (26-40).
The Spikes (45-23) got on the board in the third inning.
After back-to-back singles by Fennell and Young with two outs, Yariel Gonzalez drew a walk to load the bases. Auburn shortstop Paul Panaccione made an error on a ground ball by Ricardo Bautista, allowing Fennell and Young to score.
Fennell helped the Spikes push their lead to 3-0 in the fifth.
Anthony Ray worked a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a double by Fennell before scoring on a single by Gonzalez.
Hudzina’s two-run double in the eighth made it 5-0.
Fennell then scored on Young’s triple in the ninth, and Young scored the game’s final run on a groundout.
The Spikes begin a three-game home series against Aberdeen at 7:05 p.m. Monday.
