Spikes move closer to history with win

The State College Spikes are one victory away from making history.
State College (48-25) earned a 4-2 win over Mahoning Valley (35-37) on Friday night at Eastwood Field, tying the club’s single-season wins record.
The Spikes will set a new club mark with a win in any of their next three games.
With State College’s win and Hudson Valley’s loss to Vermont, the Spikes hold a two-game advantage over the Renegades for the New York-Penn League’s No. 1 playoff seed.
As for the success on Friday, State College can thank Mick Fennell and Ryan McCarvel, who combined for all four RBIs.
Fennell had only one hit, a two-run bunt single — not something you see every day. The hit plated Tommy Edman, who tallied his 17th stolen base of the season, and Anthony Ray
However, McCarvel’s contribution was more conventional. In the top of the fourth, he blasted a two-run home run to left field, opening the scoring at 2-0. It was McCarvel’s 10th homer of the season.
Mahoning Valley actually outhit State College. The Scrappers had nine base knocks to the Spikes’ seven.
However, Mahoning Valley was 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position and left 13 on base.
The Spikes’ pitching staff helped make that happen. Jordan Hicks started, throwing three innings and allowing only one hit. But the 19-year-old walked five Scrappers and was relieved by Jared DeLorenzo.
DeLorenzo (2-1) steadied the Spikes, earning the win after striking out five and giving up only one run and four hits in four innings of work.
Connor Jones finished it off for State College, recording his first save of the season.
Mahoning Valley’s Luis Jimenez was the losing pitcher. He surrendered five hits and four runs over six innings of relief work.
The Scrappers also didn’t help themselves in the field. Mahoning Valley committed three errors, while State College made two fielding mistakes of its own.
State College looks for its final sweep of the regular season when it faces Mahoning Valley at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
