Scrappers blank Spikes in series finale

The race for the top spot in the New York-Penn League got tighter again Saturday night.
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers dropped the State College Spikes 3-0 at Eastwood Field, with three pitchers combining on a five-hit shutout.
Meanwhile, the Hudson Valley Renegades (47-25) beat the Vermont Lake Monsters 4-3, moving the Renegades a half-game ahead of the Spikes (48-26) in the race for No. 1. Two games remain in the regular season, with State College finishing with a home-and-home series with the Williamsport Crosscutters starting at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The Spikes did secure one of the top two seeds for the playoffs despite the loss, thanks to the Lowell Spinners also falling Saturday. It guarantees State College opens on the road for the playoffs Wednesday before returning home for the final two contests in the best-of-three first round.
Yariel Gonzalez had two of the Spikes’ five hits, while Anthony Ray and Ryan McCarvel each doubled in the loss. Despite the chances, the team finished 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
Ryan Colegate (6-2), who pitched four innings of relief, picked up the win. Michael Letkowicz took care of the final two innings for his fourth save.
Carson Cross (5-6) struck out six over six innings in the loss, allowing four hits, three walks and all three runs — two earned. Cross carried a heavy load, delivering 98 pitches. Jhonatan Escudero took care of the final two shutout innings.
The Scrappers (36-37) also had just five hits, with two for Emmanuel Tapia, including a double.
Mahoning Valley did all its scoring in the second inning, with the first three batters reaching to load the bases. Groundouts from Alexis Pantoja and Gabriel Mejia brought in two runs, sandwiched around the other run scoring on an error on a stolen base. McCarvel’s throw to second base sailed into center field, allowing Tapia to score.
Steven Farinaro (9-1, 3.72 ERA), who owns the franchise’s single-season wins record, will look to add to his total with the start Sunday night for the Spikes’ final home game of the regular season. Bailey Falter (1-6, 3.13) will be on the hill for the Crosscutters.
Comments