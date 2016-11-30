Indoor mile series gives warmth during winter’s chill

The Nittany Valley Running Club has set dates for its annual winter Indoor Mile Series of races. Each race is held at Penn State’s indoor track in the Ashenfelter Multisport Facility in conjunction with a Penn State indoor track meet and is open to any club member with no registration fee.
At each race in the series, there are heats for runners of varying speeds. In last winter’s series, the fastest runners were well under 5 minutes for the mile and the slower runners were closer to 7 minutes. The races are open to adult runners of all ages and abilities (high school age and younger athletes are not allowed per NCAA recruiting rules). Participants must belong to the club but can join at each race.
Preregistration is required for each race in the series and can be completed by emailing nvrcindoormile@gmail.com by 4 p.m. on the Wednesday before each race.
In 2017, the club will hold three events. The first is on Jan. 14 in conjunction with the Penn State Nittany Lion Challenge. The second is on Jan. 27 in conjunction with the Penn State National. The third, which includes both the mile and a 3,000-meter run, as well as a predicted time contest for the mile, will be on Feb. 3 in conjunction with the Sykes-Sabok Challenge Cup. For start times and more information, see http://nvrun.com.
▪ Bob Shafer won the Give ‘Em 5! Run for Veterans 5-miler in Bellefonte on Nov. 6, taking home both the overall win and the award for the first veteran. Shafer completed the course in 31 minutes, 41 seconds. Tara Murray was the first woman in 40:08. In the 5K race, 14-year-old Austin Melius was the first finisher in 22:14, beating out fellow 14-year-old Logan Naspinski. Nedra Moody was the first woman in 29:34.
▪ Joshua Velez, of Lewistown, won the Run for Shelter 5K on Nov. 12 in State College in 17:01. Andrew Maguire was the first masters finisher and fifth overall in 18:42, just behind his 13-year-old son Matthew. Jaimie Wright won the women’s race in 20:18, and Amy Blake was the first masters woman and third woman overall in 23:51.
▪ The Boalsburg Turkey Trot 5K brought more than 400 runners to the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum on Thanksgiving morning. Eric Marshall won the race in 17:03, just ahead of Eric Balahan, of Hershey, (17:09). In the women’s race, Tari Elkin (20:57) beat out Vicki Barclay (20:59) by 2 seconds.
▪ Nittany Valley Half Marathon, Dec. 4, 10 a.m., Penn State Ag Arena. Benefits Centre Volunteers in Medicine. More information and online registration: http://nvrun.com.
▪ Run Rudolph Run 5K, Dec. 10, 9 a.m., 200 block of South Allen Street, in front of the State College Borough Building. Benefits the Centre County Youth Service Bureau of State College and the Pat Boland Memorial Internship Award for Penn State students in Communication Studies. More information and online registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/run-rudolph-run-5k-2016-registration-29110552446.
▪ 5K Run for the Cookies, Dec. 10, 9 a.m., Juniata College. Benefits the Bob Perks Fund. More information and online registration: www.bobperksfund.com/events.
▪ First Night State College Resolution Run 5K, Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church gym, 250 East College Avenue. Held in conjunction with State College’s First Night celebration. More information and registration at http://nvrun.com.
▪ CJ’s Resolution Challenge, Jan. 7, 9 a.m., R.B. Winter State Park. Includes a timed 3-hour run and a “last man standing” competition, both run on a 1.6-mile course including road and trail sections. Benefits ADERS (Autism Diagnostic Evaluations Resources Services, Inc.). For registration and more information, see www.resolutionchallenge.org.
Tara Murray writes a monthly running column for the Centre Daily Times. She can be reached via email at taraemily@gmail.com.
