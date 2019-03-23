Homepage

SUV crashes into State College office building

By CDT staff

March 23, 2019

A vehicle crashed into an office building Friday afternoon on the 900 block of University Drive in State College, Alpha Fire Company reported.
No one had major injuries, but the building had moderate damage, according to the fire company, which responded to the crash scene just after 1 p.m. Brickwork appeared dislodged, and a large-pane window appeared broken, where the Lexus sport utility vehicle struck the building.

The Centre Region Code Administration was assessing the damage. State College police did not have details immediately available.

