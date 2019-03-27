Letters: Penn State wrestlers ‘truly remarkable’; demand support for ‘Climate Innovation’ bill

Local action needed on plastic
The European Parliament has banned single-use plastic across Europe. Why am I surprised that some local legislators appear to be dragging their feet on a similar fee or ban? Legislators should respond to the will of the people and appropriately protect citizenry. If the will of the people hadn’t ruled in the ‘90s, maybe we’d still have smoking allowed in public places and the rate of deadly lung cancer would not have dropped so rapidly.
International scientists recognize catastrophic collapse of nature’s ecosystems. Now is the time to do whatever possible to mitigate escalating environmental disaster. Haven’t legislators read Paul Hawken’s “Drawdown,” Michael Mann’s “The Madhouse Effect” or Richard Alley’s “The Carbon Control Knob”? How much more information, research and benchmarking do these “leaders” need to take legislative initiative? Is it not their civic responsibility to work for the common good?
Ferguson Township supervisors have indicated what appeared to be indifference to petroleum plastic pollution. Are they aware of State College borough discussions over Penn State initiatives and programs? Shouldn’t they collaborate on regional problem-solving? Not a good sign. The right hand should know what the left hand is doing locally for the common good, given the magnitude of our global and regional environmental crises. Low-income exemption for bag fees is already in practice. Staff time to work on a ban or fee isn’t the reinvention of the wheel. Information is out there. Use it. Leaders lead.
Penn State team showed ‘outrageous skill’
Congratulations to the entire Penn State wrestling team and coaching staff for another magnificent performance in winning their fourth consecutive NCAA championship. They are a truly remarkable team, showing not only their outrageous skill, but also their dignity and sportsmanship throughout. We must also say, however, as former wrestling officials, that throughout the tournament, and the finals in particular, the officiating was woefully inadequate and inefficient. These dedicated wrestlers, from all the participating schools, deserve better. Additionally, changes to the process of video review must be enacted to reflect accuracy rather than the ego of the officials in question who may have made an inaccurate “call.” We suggest having an independent senior, impartial, and qualified official on each mat to evaluate video reviews. And it would be nice to see a few female officials in the NCAA championship, as well, just as we see in both local and national tournaments in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. In any case, three cheers to the Penn State wrestling team. We’re utterly proud of you!
Temporary traffic light would help
The work at the Potters Mills interchange seems to be progressing well. But the intersection is still dangerous and will remain so until the work is complete. In the meantime, please consider installing a temporary traffic light at the intersection. This would help reduce the long line of cars leaving Centre Hall that currently promotes drivers having to dangerously merge into the Route 322 traffic.
No time to spare in addressing carbon emissions
We can’t afford to wait.
The National Centers for Environmental Information reported that the annual average number of extreme weather events in the United States from 1980 to 2018 was 6.2. The annual average number of extreme weather events for the most recent five years (2014–2018) was 12.6 events. 11,095 people died directly from these events.
Some people think an event is not a trend. Does doubling the number of extreme weather events per year in the last five years not look like a trend to you?
By the way, the total costs of the 12 events in 2018 alone were $91 billion that you and I have to pay one way the other.
Demand that your House representative support the Climate Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act now. We can’t afford to wait. This bill will stimulate innovations to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The innovations will create new jobs, and we will get a dividend from the fee.
