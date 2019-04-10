Letters: Fatal shooting ‘brings shame’ to community; Keller ‘a pragmatic thinker’

Demonstrators interrupt State College Borough Council meeting The State College Borough Council work session was interrupted April 8, 2019 by protesters demanding “Justice for Osaze Osagie.” Osagie, a 29-year-old African-American man who was diagnosed with autism, died in a police shooting on March 20. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The State College Borough Council work session was interrupted April 8, 2019 by protesters demanding “Justice for Osaze Osagie.” Osagie, a 29-year-old African-American man who was diagnosed with autism, died in a police shooting on March 20.

Fatal shooting a ‘massive institutional failure’

The killing of Osaze Osagie by State College police brings shame to our community. Neither the borough nor the university has shown any true leadership.





Instead, the same well-worn scripts of silence and/or victim-blaming are read to us as if we are too stupid to see this massive institutional failure.

Ballou will study PSU issues from multiple viewpoints

My fellow Penn Staters: As you get ready to cast your vote for alumni trustees, please cast one of them for Jeffrey P. Ballou. Jeff is one of my former students who impressed me many years ago by his earnestness and doggedness. Clearly, he was a man with a plan.

Today he has a distinguished record of service to Penn State through various alumni boards and activities as well as service to the field of journalism as a president of the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

His vision for our alma mater includes making Penn State more affordable, increasing transparency among trustees, alumni and the public, fostering a welcoming and inclusive university systemwide and making Penn State matter in the lives of everyday people.

I have not asked Jeff which way he will vote on a particular issue. The Jeff Ballou I know will study the issues from multiple points of view and reach a decision that he believes is best for Penn State. That’s why he is the only trustee candidate who has my vote. And I hope he gets yours.

Keller shows devotion to community

From being raised in a house with no running water or electricity to his congressional candidacy for the special election on May 21, Fred Keller has come so far in life — and yet not once has he ever strayed away from his devotion to neighbors and strangers alike. Candidates like Fred Keller seem to be swept under the rug by the media these days. Nevertheless, I wonder how Fred got to this point in life.

Perhaps it began when he learned about how his grandfather quit school to work in a coal mine and eventually went on to open his own hardware store. Or perhaps it began when Fred rose to the position of plant operations manager for Conestoga Wood Specialties during his 25-year career there.

Wherever it began, it is apparent that his devotion to community continued when he was ordained as a deacon for the First Reformed Church in Sunbury for six years. And it continued when I saw him first elected to the state Legislature in 2010 and serve with humility and leadership.

Fred Keller is a pragmatic thinker, not a podium thumper. He has lived and worked on Main Street, not Wall Street. He is about achieving results for our region, not rage. The more I learn about Fred Keller, the more I realize that perhaps no one in a very long time is better prepared to be our next congressman. I hope you will consider voting for Fred Keller on May 21.