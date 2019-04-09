A divided Game Commission sets new opening day for Pennsylvania’s deer season

Deer runs into Pennsylvania Walmart A deer banged on windows and then ran into a Walmart in Bethlehem Township, Pennsylvania, on November 5. According to local reports, the buck ran up and down aisles before ending up locked in a restroom. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A deer banged on windows and then ran into a Walmart in Bethlehem Township, Pennsylvania, on November 5. According to local reports, the buck ran up and down aisles before ending up locked in a restroom.

Deer hunting season in Pennsylvania will be starting on a Saturday rather than a Monday beginning next season.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission voted 5-3 Tuesday to move opening day of deer rifle season to the first Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Rifle season for hunting deer in Pennsylvania has kicked off the Monday after Thanksgiving since 1963. The change expands the firearms season to 13 days, including three Saturdays rather than two.

Supporters hope a Saturday opening will bring back people struggling to find time to hunt and help high school and college hunters who don’t get opening day off from school.

Opponents said the change would interfere with hunting camp traditions and complicate travel during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The board gave preliminary approval to the idea in January.