'American Pickers' is returning to Pa. Should the show make a stop in Centre County?

Start combing your attics — "American Pickers" is returning to Pennsylvania for the first time since last September.
According to a press release, the show is looking for leads throughout the region, "specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them."
The documentary series stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, who are on a mission to "recycle America," which is a really just a nice way of saying that there are two guys out there who earn a good living sifting through junkyards, basements and garages for the odd diamond in the rough. Plus, they get to be on TV.
New episodes start July 9 on History, but the duo won't be bringing the show back to Pennsylvania until August. The series is looking for people with "a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques" that Wolfe and Fritz can spend a day examining.
If that sounds like you or someone you know, send a name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
Comments