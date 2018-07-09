The circus is coming to town. Here's where you can find it

It may not have lions and tigers and bears (oh my) but the Kelly Miller Circus will at the very least boast a fire-breathing man when it touches down at the Grange fairgrounds in Centre Hall on Friday and Saturday.
The website advertises "a family experience unlike anything else," which is probably true unless you and yours regularly spend time around contortionists, tight ropes and hula hoop artists.
Shows will be held under the tent rain or shine (5 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday). Tickets can be purchased online at squareup.com/store/kelly-miller-circus or at the box office. Pro tip? At a price of $10 for adults and $7 for children, it's cheaper to fire up your computer/phone/tablet at home rather than spending 20 minutes of your valuable weekend time with a queue of strangers.
For more on what to expect from the circus, visit kellymillercircus.com.
