Big events are coming up at the BJC, and this change aims to let you enjoy them more

Some big events are coming to the Bryce Jordan Center in the next few months and if everything goes according to plan, you will not spend most of them trying to reassemble the shattered pieces of the phone you just threw against the wall.
The arena worked with AT&T to develop a new distributed antenna system that could be installed as soon as August, taking the strain off of the BJC’s Wi-Fi and allowing guests to Snapchat with relative ease.
“It’s all run through your cellular data so you don’t have to rely on the Wi-Fi,” Al Karosas, general manager of the BJC, said.
Karosas and the BJC were looking at ways to enhance the customer experience. The system is being designed by AT&T, but the intent is for the final design to be accessible by all carriers.
“Technology is a huge thing in today’s live entertainment experience,” Karosas said.
Here are some of the events coming to the BJC this summer and fall where you can test it out.
‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour
The BJC is yet another stop on Elton John’s farewell tour. It probably won’t shock you to know that tickets are hard to come by so consider this more of an FYI regarding traffic patterns on Sunday, Sept. 16.
‘The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour’
Comedian Kevin Hart has more than 100 performances scheduled in Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The one happening on Saturday, Sept. 22 at the BJC will be a lot like those except you don’t have to worry about converting your money.
Thomas Rhett: ‘Life Changes Tour’
According to his official website, Thomas Rhett has a sound that mixes “the southern swagger of country music with pop hooks, R&B grooves, soulful strut and the anything-goes attitude of rock.” You have until Thursday, Sept. 27 to figure out exactly what that means.
Justin Timberlake: ‘The Man of the Woods Tour’
For accuracy’s sake it’s tempting to relabel this “The Man of the Tribeca Penthouse Tour.” Maybe he keeps a garden on the terrace? Anyway, J.T. touches down at the BJC on Monday, Oct. 15.
Metallica ‘WorldWired’ tour
On Saturday, Oct. 20, Metallica will visit the BJC for the first time since 1997. Ticket-buyers have their choice of a physical or digital copy of the band’s album “Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.” Oh and Metallica plays heavy metal. Straight-up, shred your guitar and rattle the roof heavy metal. Do you see how easy that was, Thomas Rhett?
Paw Patrol Live!
If the exclamation point hasn’t sold you, maybe the Great Adventure Bay Race between Mayor Goodway and Mayor Humdinger will? Based on Nickelodeon’s popular animated series, the theatrical show will reach the BJC on Dec. 11 and 12. Hey, the kids sat through Metallica with you.
