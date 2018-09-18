Pop Up Ave, Great Insect Fair return this weekend

Some of the offerings in the days ahead in Centre County include a pop-up flea market, an insect fair, a family day event at the Palmer Museum of Art and a concert by the Charlie Daniels Band.
Pop-Up Ave
Head to downtown State College on Saturday the next installment of the Pop Up Ave urban flea market. The market will be located South Fraser Street between College and Beaver Avenues and will include 50 vendors, a beer garden, food as well as live music from local bands. The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Visit www.popupave.com for more information.
The Great Insect Fair
The Great Insect fair will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This free annual event celebrates insects with an array of activities, games, crafts, food and fun. The event is held at the Snider Agricultural Center, University Park.
Family Day at the Palmer Museum
Grab the kids and head to Penn State’s Palmer Museum for family day on Saturday from noon-3 p.m. This event features activities and guided family tours to celebrate women in art. The program is ideal for families with children ages 5-11, but everyone is welcome.
Charlie Daniels Band
The Charlie Daniels Band, known for the hit song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” will play at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The band features country and rock sounds and are touring to support their album “Off the Grid,” which is their latest release since 2007.
