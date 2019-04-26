Country music stars, Pop-Up Ave and more are ahead for a busy Centre County weekend

Country band Alabama will perform Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Photo provided

Warm weather has finally returned for hopefully the long haul in Centre County; check out what you can get involved with this weekend as spring hits its stride.

Alabama

Country legends Alabama will visit the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday for the band’s 50th Anniversary Tour. The band, which has sold 73 million albums and has a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame, will bring The Charlie Daniels Band with them as special guests for the BJC show.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Visit bjc.psu.edu for more information.

Pop-Up Ave

The Pop Up Ave flea market will return to State College on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on South Fraser Street between College and Beaver avenues. The event will feature more than 50 vendors selling handmade and vintage apparel and other hip items. Live music will be provided by Anchor & Arrow, The Feats of Strength and The Psychic Beat One Man Band. The event is sponsored by Green Mountain Energy, The Central Pennsylvania Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, The Downtown State College Improvement District and Elk Creek Café + Aleworks.

For more information and to see a full list of vendors and acts, visit www.popupave.com.

‘Murder Me Always’

State College Community Theater will put on performances of the murder mystery parody “Murder Me Always” this weekend at the Arena Bar & Grill, 1521 Martin St. in State College. Shows are on Friday, Saturday and Sunday all starting at 6 p.m. The story follows a “fake” murder mystery play turning into a real one after the director of the play is murdered. Parental discretion is advised due to mentions of alcohol and suggestive dialogue. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children, seniors, students and military with valid ID and can be purchased on SCCT’s website, www.scctonline.org.

Dog Jog 5K

Take your pooch out on a run with you this Saturday with the Dog Jog 5k Run and 1.5 Mile Walk hosted by Pets Come First at Grange Fairgrounds Park, 169 Homan Lane in Centre Hall. Registration is $30 and comes with a bandana and T-shirt while supplies last. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 10 and the 1.5 mile walk at 11 a.m. Runners are encouraged to bring their dogs along for the race, but mandate that all dogs must be kept on fixed leashes. To pre-register online, visit www.petscomefirst.net/dogjog/.