Country stars, Christian groups and more to headline Grandstand shows at Grange Fair

All-vocal band Home Free performs Johnny Cash's 'Ring of Fire.' The band will perform at the Grandstand during Grange Fair on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Country music fans have a lot to be excited about at this year’s Grange Fair, but other Grandstand headliners include Christian music groups and cover bands.

A cappella country music sensation Home Free will kick off Grandstand entertainment at 8 p.m. Friday.

“Home Free is amazing, but it’s hard to just pick one act that I am excited about,” said Kris McCloskey, Grange Fair’s entertainment committee chairwoman.

The rest of the Grandstand lineup includes Ben & Noel Haggard, sons of country music legend Merle Haggard, country music’s Lorrie Morgan, Riley Green and Christian band Sidewalk Prophets. All performances will start at 8 p.m. and the shows are free with admission to the fair.

The last weekend of the fair features headlining musical acts such as Jukebox Heroes Live who will hit the stage on Aug. 22 to perform covers of songs from the greatest performers in recent generations including the Beatles, Willie Nelson, Neil Diamond and Elvis.

On Aug. 23, the Grandstand will host another tribute band — Tusk, covering Fleetwood Mac’s chart topping songs.

Christian music group Anthem Lights will close out the full slate of Grandstand entertainment on Aug. 24.

After that, McCloskey said work will start for next year’s Grange Fair.

“Planning begins the minute the previous Grange Fair ends, and I already had people reaching out to me about performing in 2020,” she said.

Grandstand entertainers

Friday: Home Free

Saturday: Ben & Noel Haggard

Aug. 19: Lorrie Morgan

Aug. 20: Riley Green

Aug. 21: Sidewalk Prophets

Aug. 22: Jukebox Heroes Live

Aug. 23: Tusk — Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Aug. 24: Anthem Lights

For more information, visit https://grangefair.com/grandstand-entertainment/.