Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center announces first concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Bryce Jordan Center is scheduled to host its first concert after more than 600 days, a tacit nod that some in-person events are preparing to return to Happy Valley.

Country singer Kane Brown is scheduled to headline a Nov. 6 concert at the venue on Penn State’s flagship campus. Jordan Brown and Restless Road are scheduled to open.

General public tickets for Brown’s “Blessed & Free” tour are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. April 16. Students tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. April 15.

Luke Combs was the last recording artist to perform at the BJC. He performed a sold-out show Feb. 13, 2020.

