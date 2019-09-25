Why Stormy Daniels will make an impromptu visit to a State College bar on Wednesday

Stormy Daniels: Timeline of a Trump Scandal Accusations, payoffs and lawsuits: Here’s a guide to the latest White House scandal, which involves a porn star named Stormy Daniels. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accusations, payoffs and lawsuits: Here’s a guide to the latest White House scandal, which involves a porn star named Stormy Daniels.

Stormy Daniels is scheduled to host a party at Champs Downtown on Wednesday night in an attempt to bring Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy to Penn State to debate the university’s communications dean, according to social media posts.

Marie Hardin, who was named dean in July 2014, spoke to NBC News for an article about “the persistence of traditional masculinity in sports culture” that was published Saturday.

Conservative ideology is a core of Barstool Sports, especially with its portrayal of gender roles, Hardin argued.

“Dean Hardin’s quotes in the original NBC News article need to be considered within the context of the story,” university spokesman Wyatt DuBois said Wednesday in a statement. “She is commenting specifically on how a media outlet ‘reflects and reinforces’ the cultural values of society. Her remarks stand for themselves and Dean Hardin stands by them.”

Portnoy appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” two days later to defend the company he founded in 2003 and challenged Hardin to a debate. He’s since offered to visit Penn State, have Hardin speak on Barstool Radio or donate $20,000 to Thon to make it happen.

“If you listen to what she said, I would never let my kid in her class. What world is she in, saying sports-centric is going back in time? It is insanity,” Portnoy told Carlson. “I am happy to debate it. I will go to your class, Marie Hardin. I will let you have the moderator. I will let you put your people in, and I’ll put you in a mental pretzel because you have no facts.”

Do Only Conservatives Like Sports? I go on Tucker Carlson to Discuss pic.twitter.com/qm2NhZmUux — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 24, 2019

He later tweeted that Hardin should be willing to defend her comments “no matter how ridiculous they are.” Hardin did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Turning Point USA at Penn State offered to host the debate, and Portnoy tweeted, “I’m game if she is. Let’s make it happen.”

The Portnoy Party at Champs is free and there is no cover to attend. Daniels, the adult film star who sued President Donald Trump, is scheduled to host the event at 10 p.m.