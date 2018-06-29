What to know about 4th Fest and other upcoming events

Celebrate throughout the week with these upcoming events to look forward to.
Central PA 4th Fest
Deck yourself out in red, white and blue with friends and family for a day filled with patriotic celebration. The annual Fourth of July festival has a day filled with activities fun for all ages — starting with a a Firecracker 4K and 4-mile race at 9 a.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.
In the afternoon, grab a lawn chair and watch the floats and balloons at the Independence Day Parade starting at 2 p.m. from downtown State College all the way to the BJC. Educational and patriotic activities will be featured from 3-7 p.m. at the Founders Mall. Free hotdogs will be available first come, first served starting at 4 p.m. around the BJC area. There will be a pyro demonstration at the Towne Square Tent from 5-6 p.m.
The event saves the best for last — the fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.4thfest.org.
Chalk the Walk
Paint the town all different colors on Sunday at Bellefonte’s Chalk the Walk fundraiser. Located on Allegheny and High streets, this fundraiser will benefit Downtown Bellefonte Inc. Supplies will be included as participants can purchase one or more $15 squares to decorate between 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. At 3 p.m., a panel will judge each square’s artwork. For more information, visit www.bellefontemuseum.org/events
Kids Day: Dress Up & Discover!
Try on combat gear and helmets from the museum education collection at the Pennsylvania Military Museum on Wednesday. Get in character as kids of all ages can pose for pictures behind the wheel of an authentic Jeep from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular admission rates apply for this event. For more information, visit www.pamilmuseum.org.
Ballroom Sonics: Experimental Music Festival
Intrigue yourself with an evening of experimental music and sound art on Saturday at the Bremen Town Ballroom in Millheim. For $20, participants can witness 14 different acts brought upon by Open Music concert series and Orb Tapes record label from 5 p.m. to midnight. For more information, visit orbtapes.bandcamp.com.
Glow Swim
Take a night swim during after hours at the Raystown lake beach from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday. This event teaches the importance of life jacket safety and gives everyone a free chance to cool off with a relaxing evening swim. For more information, visit www.nab.usace.army.mil.
Comments