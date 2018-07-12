Looking for events beyond Arts Fest? Here are 3 to try

Looking for events beyond this week’s festivals? Here are some alternative activities to look forward to in the week ahead.
Art with a Heart
Shop ‘til you — fund a good cause! Local artists are donating their artwork in exchange for buyers to donate the money directly to a local nonprofit. Music and snacks will also be at the event. Some of the nonprofits include Centre Helps and Hearts for Homeless. The event will be hosted by the Calvary Church in Boalsburg from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.calvarysc.org/events for more information.
Heritage Days
Join the community at the Phillipsburg Heritage Days; a four-day event filled with entertainment, arts and craft vendors, commercial vendors and food. On Saturday, there will be a 5K Run followed by a parade starting at 2 p.m. Afterward, eventgoers can enjoy live music at the five drum and bugle corps concert on Front Street at 5 p.m. The festival will finish with a car show located on Front Street. Visit www.philipsburgheritagedays.com for more information.
Annual Antique Faire and Berry Festival
The annual antique fair paired with something sweet — fresh local berries. Vendors from near and far will be selling their antique goods at the Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum, a 200-year-old estate. Event-goers can enter or vote in the Berry Pie Contest and try other blueberry-packed foods, such as fresh blueberry milkshakes. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day from Friday to Sunday with free admission. Visit www.boalmuseum.com for more information.
