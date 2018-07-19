Coming up in Centre County: Jazz in the attic, music on the beach and more

From concerts on the beach to jazz in the attic, check out this weekend’s unique variety of events.
Astronomy on Tap: Life in the Universe
Tap into discussions surrounding extraterrestrial life from the perspective of a geoscientist and an astronomer. Event-goers can grab a beer and have out-of-this-world discussions at the Happy Valley Brewing Company from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.facebook.com/aotsc for more information.
Jazz in the Attic Presents: Jay Vonada
Unwind by attending Jay Vonada’s performance with Jazz in the Attic at The State Theatre. With low lighting, bar service and cabaret-styled seating, the theater will transform into a classic jazz nightclub. Vonada will perform with his trombone to celebrate the release of his brand new CD, “United” on Friday at 8 p.m. Visit thestatetheatre.org for information on ticket prices and more.
Music on the Beach at Whipple Dam State Park
Sink your toes the sand and music in your ears at this Saturday’s Music on the Beach summer concert featuring local artist Eric Ian Farmer. Farmer’s performances are inspired to keep classic songs by Bob Marley and Marvin Gaye alive. The summer concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. and is free of charge, however a $5 donation to the Whipple Dam State Park is suggested. For more information, visit dcnr.state.pa.us.
‘Grease’ at the Rowland Theatre
Get your poodle skirts and leather jackets ready — the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg will have a special showing of the hit movie “Grease” on Sunday at 3 p.m. The theater encourages all who attend to dress up ‘50s style. Tickets for the showing cost $5. For more information, visit rowlandtheatre.com.
