FarmFest, Flutopia 5K to fuel the weekend

From an organic food fest to being serenaded by live music on the run, Centre County has a lot to offer this weekend.
PA Organic FarmFest
Celebrate a day of organic fun at the 7th annual FarmFest. Festival-goers can taste fresh food at the fair’s organic food court, check out a homemade and homegrown market and try something new at the sampling barn. The one-day event will also have a wide variety of activities that includes live entertainment, a petting zoo and gardening workshops. Created by Pennsylvania Organic, the festival is free for everyone and will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grange Fairgrounds in Centre Hall. Visit farmfest.paorganic.org for more information.
Flutopia 5K
Ditch your headphones for your next run — the 6th annual Flutopia 5K race on Saturday will feature live music throughout the course. Local musicians will play the flute, brass, strings, bells and drums stationed throughout Tom Tudek Memorial Park as racers and joggers zoom by. Instead of a starter gun, a rendition of Flight of the Bumblebee will play. Music-themed prizes will be handed out after the race as well as a Flutastic 50 yard dash for children 10 and under. Proceeds from the race benefit Centre Volunteers in Medicine and Doctors Without Borders. Visit www.facebook.com/TheFlutopiaInitiative/ for more information.
‘Four Weddings and an Elvis’
What happens in Vegas stays in — McConnellstown? The Playhouse at McConnellstown will present the play “Four Weddings and an Elvis” written by Nancy Frick. The rom-com play tells the story of Sandy, a “four-times-married-three-times-divorced owner of a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The show’s opening date is Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will continue on selected dates until Aug. 5. Ticket prices are $15 for regular admission and $13 for seniors and students. Visit littletheater.com for more information.
Comments