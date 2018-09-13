Best bets: Constitution Day returns, movies come to Talleyrand for the first time

Centre County is offering an array of activities this upcoming week including a Constitution Day celebration, a reading by bestselling novelist Justin Torres and Talleyrand Park’s first official movie night.
Constitution Day Celebration
Celebrate the signing of the US Constitution in the Grange Park. This free event allows guests to explore their Constitutional rights and responsibilities, enjoy live music by local bands and try a wide array of food provided by local vendors. The event is being held 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Check out www.constitutiondaycentre.org for a full schedule.
Movies in the Park
Take the family out for one last movie night in the park — which also happens to be Talleyrand Park’s first ever. On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. the park will show “The Nutjob 2” thanks to the Bellefonte Women’s Club. After much trial and tribulation, Talleyrand Park has finally acquired approval and the appropriate equipment to start showing family-friendly movies during the summer of 2019. Saturday’s showing will offer a sneak peak of what’s to come next summer.
Reading by Justin Torres
New York Times bestselling novelist Justin Torres will give a reading in the Paterno Library’s Foster Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Torres is both a novelist and short fiction writer and was on the 2012 list of 5 under 35 by the National Book Foundation. This reading is part of the Mary E. Rolling Reading Series, which are all free and open to the public. For a full list of readings in the series, visit creativewriting.psu.edu.
‘Warning Shot’
“Warning Shot,” starring David Space, Bruce Dern and James Earl Jones, opens nationwide Friday, and the film’s co-producer will be in Philipsburg to mark the occasion. Native son Spencer Folmar will give opening remarks before the movie is shown at The Rowland Theatre on Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The Rowland will show the film through Sept. 21.
