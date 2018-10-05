Fall festivals get in full swing over Penn State football’s bye weekend

Fall festivals get into full swing this weekend, but that’s not all that’s going on for Penn State football’s bye week. Here’s a few options.
Olde Europe Renaissance Faire
Calling all lords and ladies of the realm! The third annual Olde Europe Festival is returning to the Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion grounds on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Bring your family and friends to celebrate the dance, music, food and drink of the six countries the Boal family were descended from. Check out www.boalmuseum.com for more information.
Downtown Fall Festival
The 19th annual Downtown State College Fall Festival will take place on the 200 block of Allen Street from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday This free event is family friendly and will include free pumpkins for children along with a pumpkin decorating activity. There will be food vendors, pony rides, a bounce house, the Tumblebus, photo and balloon stations and much more. Visit www.downtownstatecollege.com/event/19th-annual-downtown-fall-festival to learn more.
Trevor Noah
Stand-up comedian Trevor Noah stops in State College on Sunday for a show at the Bryce Jordan Center. Noah is the host of Comedy Central’s Emmy award-winning program “The Daily Show” and was honored in Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Snag your ticket at ticketmaster.com.
Dutch Fall Fest
Get your apple dumpling fix at this annual tradition in the Aaronsburg. Held on Saturday and Sunday, the Dutch Fall Fest also features live music, craft vendors and kid’s activities. And did we menion apple dumplings?
