Pumpkin carving, chunkin’ and more: Halloween-related events for the weekend

It’s almost Halloween, and that means a slate of pumpkin carving, chunkin’ and admiring activities.
Pumpkin Festival
Head to The Arboretum at Penn State on Friday or Saturday for the annual Pumpkin Festival. The event is free and open to all ages. It starts at 6 p.m. Friday, when jack-o’-lanterns will be arranged and judged on the event lawn in seven age-based categories. The pumpkins will be lit for viewing and food vendors will be on-site. Return on Saturday for family activities, live music and seasonal displays — bringing a flashlight is recommended if you head there after dusk. The event is 6-9 p.m. Friday and 3-9 p.m. Saturday. Visit arboretum.psu.edu for more information.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
Food, crafts, hay rides, bounce houses and a pie eating contest are all part of Howard Fire Company’s annual event, but the star of the show is the chunkers and the pumpkins the massive machines hurl into the lake. Check it out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Bald Eagle State Park.
Family Pumpkin Decorating
The Centre Hall Area Branch Library offers family pumpkin decorating from noon-1 p.m. on Saturday. Families are invited to choose a pumpkin, select a no-carve decorating option and get creative. Pumpkins and decorating supplies are provided by the library. For more info head to www.centrecountylibrary.org.
Miles-Humes House Paranormal Investigation
Got a thing for ghosts and paranormal activity? Head to the Centre County Library in Bellefonte on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. and learn how to use natural and scientific methods to search for paranormal activity in the 204-year-old building. The price is $15/person. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. All proceeds benefit the Centre County Library. Call 355-1516, ext. 214, to get a ticket.
